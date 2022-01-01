You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh 49.9 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 49.9 against 41 watt-hours

45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm

12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 671 cm2 (104 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1069:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 7430 400 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Latitude 7430 1.41 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +84% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.