Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (104 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio 62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm

12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 671 cm2 (104 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Material Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Size 14 inches 16.2 inches Type TFT VA Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1000:1 504000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time 35 ms 63 ms Max. brightness Latitude 7430 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 140 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 349 / 380 / 430 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 76 GPU performance Latitude 7430 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +382% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 86.1 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on Latitude 7430: - The different body material options vary in weight, with Carbon Fiber (U15) weighing 2.69 lb (1.22 kg), Carbon Fiber (P28) weighing 2.73 lb (1.24 kg), and Aluminum Titan Grey weighing 2.79 lb (1.27 kg) - Models with U-series CPUs come with DDR4 memory, while P-series come with LPDDR5 memory. Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023): - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction. - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.

