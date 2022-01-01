You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1180 grams less (around 2.6 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (104 vs 148.2 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS

Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~120%) battery – 90 against 41 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

80% sharper screen – 283 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm

12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches 362 x 264 x 19.9 mm

14.25 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches Area 671 cm2 (104 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~77.7% Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.7 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Latitude 7430 400 nits ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 105 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1305 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1642 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Latitude 7430 1.41 TFLOPS ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) +794% 12.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.