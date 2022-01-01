Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7430 or Vivobook Go 14 Flip – what's better?

Dell Latitude 7430 vs Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip

49 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7430
VS
30 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
Dell Latitude 7430
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 39 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 7430 and Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430
  • Can run popular games at about 268-366% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 7430
vs
Vivobook Go 14 Flip

Case

Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm
12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches		 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches
Area 671 cm2 (104 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~77.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray White
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Latitude 7430 +82%
400 nits
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 65 / 90 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 10 2
Threads 12 2
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8
GPU performance
Latitude 7430 +488%
1.41 TFLOPS
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v4.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

