Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 63 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm

12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches 311.2 x 222.5 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.76 x 0.63 inches Area 671 cm2 (104 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~82.1% Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Latitude 7430 400 nits Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance Latitude 7430 +27% 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

