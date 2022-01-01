Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7430 or G15 5520 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Latitude 7430 vs G15 5520 (2022)

49 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7430
VS
62 out of 100
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
Dell Latitude 7430
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 7430 and G15 5520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1280 grams less (around 2.82 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (104 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 7430
vs
G15 5520 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm
12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 671 cm2 (104 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~69%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 7430 +60%
400 nits
G15 5520 (2022)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 65 / 90 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 7430
4015
G15 5520 (2022) +173%
10963
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Latitude 7430
1.41 TFLOPS
G15 5520 (2022) +429%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Latitude 7430 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
2. Dell Latitude 7430 and Latitude 5520
3. Dell Latitude 7430 and Latitude 5420
4. Dell Latitude 7430 and Latitude 9430
5. Dell Latitude 7430 and Latitude 7330
6. Dell G15 5520 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Dell G15 5520 (2022) and 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
8. Dell G15 5520 (2022) and Alienware x15 R2
9. Dell G15 5520 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
10. Dell G15 5520 (2022) and Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5520 (2022) and Latitude 7430 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский