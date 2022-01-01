You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh - 52 Wh 78 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (104 vs 111.9 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm

12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches 321.6 x 224.5 x 14.2-16.7 mm

12.66 x 8.84 x 0.56-0.66 inches Area 671 cm2 (104 inches2) 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~84.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.7 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 43.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space 100% 97.4% Adobe RGB profile - 67.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.8% Response time - 22 ms Max. brightness Latitude 7430 +33% 400 nits Inspiron 14 7400 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 52 Wh 78 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz Cores 10 4 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 7430 +18% 1553 Inspiron 14 7400 1315 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 7430 +29% 5954 Inspiron 14 7400 4617 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 7430 +14% 1524 Inspiron 14 7400 1338 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 7430 +29% 6495 Inspiron 14 7400 5039

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX350 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Latitude 7430 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7400 +33% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 70.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

