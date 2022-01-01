Dell Latitude 7430 vs Latitude 3420 49 out of 100 VS 40 out of 100 Dell Latitude 7430 Dell Latitude 3420

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430 Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (104 vs 114.2 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3420 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs) Dimensions 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm

12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches 326 x 226 x 17.6 mm

12.83 x 8.9 x 0.69 inches Area 671 cm2 (104 inches2) 737 cm2 (114.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~73.3% Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.1 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 300:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Latitude 7430 +82% 400 nits Latitude 3420 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz - Cores 10 2 Threads 12 2 L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 7430 +141% 1441 Latitude 3420 599 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 7430 +262% 4015 Latitude 3420 1110

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Latitude 7430 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 3420 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

