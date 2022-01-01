Dell Latitude 7430 vs Latitude 5330
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5330
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm
12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches
|305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|671 cm2 (104 inches2)
|634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.5%
|~76.9%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 90 W
|60 / 65 / 90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 7430 +5%
1441
1368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 7430 +11%
4015
3601
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
