Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7440 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 52.6 against 38 watt-hours

Case Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 313 x 222.75 x 17.1-18.19 mm

12.32 x 8.77 x 0.67-0.72 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 697 cm2 (108 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~82% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 - Noise level (max. load) 38.2 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison Latitude 7440 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 13.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 83.1 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time 35 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Latitude 7440 400 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 57 Wh 52.6 Wh Voltage 7.6 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 259 / 288 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Latitude 7440 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 4.0 2.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.3 x 7.2 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on Latitude 7440: - There's an Ultralight model available which is lighter and more compact (220.2 x 313 x 17.15-17.95 mm, 1.05 kg). - A 2-in-1 model differs in size and weight (222.75 x 313 x 17.1-18.21 mm, 1.52 kg).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.