Dell Latitude 7440 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

56 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7440
VS
70 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Dell Latitude 7440
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Display
3456 x 2234
Battery
100 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 7440 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7440
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (108 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~163%) battery – 100 against 38 watt-hours
  • Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 7440
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 313 x 222.75 x 17.1-18.19 mm
12.32 x 8.77 x 0.67-0.72 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 38.2 dB 37.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
16.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 118 in2
Latitude 7440
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~33% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 25700:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1%
Response time 35 ms 67 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 7440
400 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W 140 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 259 / 288 grams 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (8P + 2E)
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64
GPU performance
Latitude 7440
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +269%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 4.0 4.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 7.2 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on Latitude 7440:
    - There's an Ultralight model available which is lighter and more compact (220.2 x 313 x 17.15-17.95 mm, 1.05 kg).
    - A 2-in-1 model differs in size and weight (222.75 x 313 x 17.1-18.21 mm, 1.52 kg).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

