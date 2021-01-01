Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7520 or G5 15 5500 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 7520 vs G5 15 5500

Dell Latitude 7520
VS
Dell G5 15 5500
Dell Latitude 7520
From $1739
Dell G5 15 5500
From $869
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 7520 and G5 15 5500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7520
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (127.4 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 7520
vs
G5 15 5500

Case

Weight 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 229.7 mm (9.04 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 17.5 mm (0.69 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 822 cm2 (127.3 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~72.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 700:1 1502:1
sRGB color space - 55.2%
Adobe RGB profile 100% 37.9%
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness
Latitude 7520
250 nits
G5 15 5500
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 180 / 230 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 7520 +14%
1291
G5 15 5500
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 7520
3630
G5 15 5500 +11%
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Latitude 7520 +13%
510
G5 15 5500
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 7520
2000
G5 15 5500 +6%
2118

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock - 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

