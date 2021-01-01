Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7520 or Inspiron 13 7306 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 7520 vs Inspiron 13 7306

Dell Latitude 7520
VS
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
Dell Latitude 7520
From $1739
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 7520 and Inspiron 13 7306 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7520
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 30% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (97.6 vs 127.4 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 7520
vs
Inspiron 13 7306

Case

Weight 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 229.7 mm (9.04 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 17.5 mm (0.69 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 822 cm2 (127.3 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~106.5%
Side bezels 6.2 mm -20.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 700:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile 100% -
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 7520
250 nits
Inspiron 13 7306 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock - 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

