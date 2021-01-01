Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7520 or Latitude 5420 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 7520 vs Latitude 5420

Dell Latitude 7520
VS
Dell Latitude 5420
Dell Latitude 7520
From $1739
Dell Latitude 5420
From $1119
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 7520 and Latitude 5420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7520
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (105.5 vs 127.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 7520
vs
Latitude 5420

Case

Weight 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 321.4 mm (12.65 inches)
Height 229.7 mm (9.04 inches) 212 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 17.5 mm (0.69 inches) 19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 822 cm2 (127.3 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 700:1 300:1
Adobe RGB profile 100% -
Response time 25 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 7520 +14%
250 nits
Latitude 5420
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 / 90 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Latitude 7520 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Dell Latitude 7520 vs Alienware m15 R4
3. Dell Latitude 7520 vs Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
4. Dell Latitude 7520 vs G7 15 7500
5. Dell Latitude 7520 vs Inspiron 15 7506
6. Dell Latitude 5420 vs XPS 13 9310
7. Dell Latitude 5420 vs Razer Book 13 (2020)
8. Dell Latitude 5420 vs Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
9. Dell Latitude 5420 vs Inspiron 14 5402
10. Dell Latitude 5420 vs Inspiron 15 5505

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5420 and Latitude 7520 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский