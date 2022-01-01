Dell Latitude 7520 vs Latitude 5430
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7520
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
- 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (105.5 vs 127.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
|1.36 kg (3 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.7 x 229.7 x 17.5 mm
14.08 x 9.04 x 0.69 inches
|321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|822 cm2 (127.3 inches2)
|681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.7%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|700:1
|500:1
|Response time
|25 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 90 W
|60 / 65 / 90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1304
Latitude 5430 +11%
1448
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 7520 +21%
4617
3816
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1353
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5029
Latitude 5430 +10%
5533
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
