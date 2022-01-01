Dell Latitude 7530 vs Latitude 3320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3320
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (96.7 vs 127.4 square inches)
- 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm
14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches
|305.9 x 204 x 15.6 mm
12.04 x 8.03 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|822 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
|624 cm2 (96.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.7%
|~78.1%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|52%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 90 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|10
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 7530 +21%
1440
1193
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 7530 +58%
3918
2483
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1349
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2434
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
