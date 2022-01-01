Dell Latitude 7530 vs Latitude 3320 47 out of 100 VS 46 out of 100 Dell Latitude 7530 Dell Latitude 3320

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3320 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (96.7 vs 127.4 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm

14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches 305.9 x 204 x 15.6 mm

12.04 x 8.03 x 0.61 inches Area 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2) 624 cm2 (96.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~78.1% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 sRGB color space - 52% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 7530 +60% 400 nits Latitude 3320 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 10 2 Threads 12 4 L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 7530 +21% 1440 Latitude 3320 1193 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 7530 +58% 3918 Latitude 3320 2483 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 7530 n/a Latitude 3320 1349 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 7530 n/a Latitude 3320 2434

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance Latitude 7530 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 3320 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.