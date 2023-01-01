Dell Latitude 7530 vs Latitude 5540 50 out of 100 VS 52 out of 100 Dell Latitude 7530 Dell Latitude 5540

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh - 42 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530 Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5540 Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm

14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 20.8 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82 inches Area 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~80.4% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.2 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 7530 400 nits Latitude 5540 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 42 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 60 / 65 / 100 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E) Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 7530 1523 Latitude 5540 +8% 1645 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 7530 6153 Latitude 5540 +3% 6350 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 7530 1596 Latitude 5540 +6% 1685 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 7530 +3% 6559 Latitude 5540 6346 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Latitude 7530 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5540 +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Latitude 7530: - Laptop case materials vary in weight: Carbon Fiber starts at 3.39 lbs (1.54 kg) and Aluminum at 3.89 lbs (1.76 kg). - The U-series processors utilize DDR4 memory, while the P-series employ LPDDR5.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.