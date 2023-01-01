Dell Latitude 7530 vs Latitude 7340 50 out of 100 VS 52 out of 100 Dell Latitude 7530 Dell Latitude 7340

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh - 38 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7340 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs) Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (98.7 vs 127.4 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (98.7 vs 127.4 square inches) 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.15 kg (2.54 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm

14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches 299 x 213.2 x 16.44-17.75 mm

11.77 x 8.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches Area 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2) 637 cm2 (98.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~76.5% Side bezels 6.2 mm 2.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 7530 +60% 400 nits Latitude 7340 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 38 Wh 57 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 7.6 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 60 / 65 / 100 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 287 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E) Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 7530 1523 Latitude 7340 +9% 1658 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 7530 6153 Latitude 7340 +18% 7286 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 7530 1596 Latitude 7340 +6% 1695 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 7530 6559 Latitude 7340 +11% 7307 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Latitude 7530 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 7340 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3281 with external Amp ALC1309D Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 12.5 x 6.7 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Latitude 7530: - Laptop case materials vary in weight: Carbon Fiber starts at 3.39 lbs (1.54 kg) and Aluminum at 3.89 lbs (1.76 kg). - The U-series processors utilize DDR4 memory, while the P-series employ LPDDR5. Notes on Latitude 7340: - There are 3 body variants with different weights: ultralight at 2.17 lbs, aluminum at 2.55 lbs, and aluminum 2-in-1 at 2.86 lbs. - Optional infrared sensor (for Windows Hello). - Optional keyboard backlight.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.