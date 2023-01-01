Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7640 or Latitude 7530 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7640
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (127.4 vs 139 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 250.42 x 18.4-19.5 mm
14.09 x 9.86 x 0.72-0.77 inches		 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm
14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches
Area 897 cm2 (138.9 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~81.7%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Latitude 7640
250 nits
Latitude 7530 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W 65 / 90 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 7640 +10%
1678
Latitude 7530
1523
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 7640 +18%
7245
Latitude 7530
6153
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 7640 +11%
7253
Latitude 7530
6559
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Latitude 7640
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 7530
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 7530:
    - Laptop case materials vary in weight: Carbon Fiber starts at 3.39 lbs (1.54 kg) and Aluminum at 3.89 lbs (1.76 kg).
    - The U-series processors utilize DDR4 memory, while the P-series employ LPDDR5.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

