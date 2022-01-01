Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 9330 or Latitude 5430 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 9330 vs Latitude 5430

56 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9330
VS
44 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5430
Dell Latitude 9330
Dell Latitude 5430
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 50 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 9330 and Latitude 5430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9330
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 103% sharper screen – 227 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (95.8 vs 105.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 9330
vs
Latitude 5430

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs)
Dimensions 296.35 x 208.39 x 14.12 mm
11.67 x 8.2 x 0.56 inches		 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches
Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~79.3%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 9330 +127%
500 nits
Latitude 5430
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 9330 +49%
5679
Latitude 5430
3816
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Latitude 9330
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 5430 +1%
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") and Dell Latitude 9330
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") and Dell Latitude 9330
3. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Dell Latitude 5430
4. Dell Latitude 5420 and Dell Latitude 5430
5. Dell Latitude 7530 and Dell Latitude 5430
6. Dell Latitude 7330 and Dell Latitude 5430
7. Dell Latitude 5330 and Dell Latitude 5430

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5430 and Latitude 9330 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский