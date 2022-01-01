Dell Latitude 9330 vs Latitude 7330 56 out of 100 VS 51 out of 100 Dell Latitude 9330 Dell Latitude 7330

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 50 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i5 1240U Intel Core i7 1260U - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9330 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7330 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) Dimensions 296.35 x 208.39 x 14.12 mm

11.67 x 8.2 x 0.56 inches 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm

12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 613 cm2 (95 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~79.6% Side bezels 4.9 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Latitude 9330 +25% 500 nits Latitude 7330 400 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i5 1240U Intel Core i7 1260U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 1.0 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 10 10 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 9330 1378 Latitude 7330 +1% 1389 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 9330 +7% 5679 Latitude 7330 5322 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 9330 n/a Latitude 7330 1372 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 9330 n/a Latitude 7330 4792

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Latitude 9330 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 7330 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.