Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

61 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
From $2039
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 49.9 Wh
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 49.9 against 40 watt-hours
  • 40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 310.5 mm (12.22 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 215.1 mm (8.47 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 8.4-13.9 mm (0.33-0.55 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 668 cm2 (103.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.5 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 41 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1069:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.7 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 346 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +84%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG -
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 87 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 4 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.2 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

