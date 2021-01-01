Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 3456 x 2234 Battery - 40 Wh 60 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (103.5 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~150%) battery – 100 against 40 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 310.5 x 215.1 x 8.4-13.9 mm

12.22 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 668 cm2 (103.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~86.2% Side bezels 4.5 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 3456 x 2234 Size 14 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 162 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +100% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh 60 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 7.7 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 346 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 640 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +269% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 4.0 4.2 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 87 dB - Microphones 4 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.2 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.