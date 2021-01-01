Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) or ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

61 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
VS
57 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
From $2039
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 67 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 67 against 40 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (95.8 vs 103.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
Width 310.5 mm (12.22 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 215.1 mm (8.47 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4-13.9 mm (0.33-0.55 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 668 cm2 (103.5 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.5 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Silver White, Silver, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.7 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 346 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG -
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.2 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

