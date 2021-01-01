Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 63 against 40 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|310.5 mm (12.22 inches)
|311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
|Height
|215.1 mm (8.47 inches)
|212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4-13.9 mm (0.33-0.55 inches)
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|668 cm2 (103.5 inches2)
|660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.1%
|~86.1%
|Side bezels
|4.5 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray, Purple
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|41 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.7 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|346 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4242
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1317
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4966
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|-
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|87 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.2 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1