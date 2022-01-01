Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) or Latitude 5520 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) vs Latitude 5520

54 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
VS
43 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5520
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
Dell Latitude 5520
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and Latitude 5520 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (103.5 vs 129.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
vs
Latitude 5520

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 310.5 x 215.1 x 8.4-13.9 mm
12.22 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches		 357.8 x 233.3 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.78 inches
Area 668 cm2 (103.5 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~80.4%
Side bezels 4.5 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) +127%
500 nits
Latitude 5520
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.7 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 65 / 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 346 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 5520 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2220 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.2 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

