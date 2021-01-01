Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) or Latitude 7420 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) vs Latitude 7420

61 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
VS
55 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7420
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
From $2039
Dell Latitude 7420
From $1549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and Latitude 7420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7420
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
vs
Latitude 7420

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
Width 310.5 mm (12.22 inches) 321.3 mm (12.65 inches)
Height 215.1 mm (8.47 inches) 208.6 mm (8.21 inches)
Thickness 8.4-13.9 mm (0.33-0.55 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 668 cm2 (103.5 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~80.6%
Side bezels 4.5 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) +25%
500 nits
Latitude 7420
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.7 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 346 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 7420
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.2 cm 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
2. Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
3. Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 14 5402
4. Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and 5320 (2-in-1)
5. Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
6. Dell Latitude 7420 and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
7. Dell Latitude 7420 and Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
8. Dell Latitude 7420 and Latitude 5420
9. Dell Latitude 7420 and Inspiron 13 7306

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 7420 and 9420 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский