Dell Latitude 9430 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

55 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9430
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Dell Latitude 9430
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Battery 58.2 Wh
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 9430 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9430
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 58.2 against 40 watt-hours
  • 40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 9430
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm
12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 668 cm2 (103.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.5 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Latitude 9430
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +84%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 4 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

