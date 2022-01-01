You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Battery - 40 Wh 60 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9430 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 63 against 40 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm

12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches 311 x 223 x 15.9 mm

12.24 x 8.78 x 0.63 inches Area 668 cm2 (103.6 inches2) 694 cm2 (107.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85% ~81.9% Side bezels 4.5 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 162 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Latitude 9430 500 nits Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) +10% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh 60 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Latitude 9430 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.