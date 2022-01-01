You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 40 Wh 60 Wh 87 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9430 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1750 grams less (around 3.86 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 44% more compact case (103.5 vs 185.4 square inches)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

28% sharper screen – 162 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2 Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~118%) battery – 87 against 40 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm

12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches Area 668 cm2 (103.6 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85% ~69% Side bezels 4.5 mm 8.1 mm Colors Gray White Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 4 Noise level - 52.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 162 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Latitude 9430 +67% 500 nits Alienware x17 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh 60 Wh 87 Wh Full charging time - 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 1003 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Latitude 9430 1.41 TFLOPS Alienware x17 R2 +879% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 4.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 84.3 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop's particular configuration or region.