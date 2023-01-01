Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1365U Apple M2 RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9440 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 60 against 52.6 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 60 against 52.6 watt-hours Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs) Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Dell Latitude 9440 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 310.5 x 215 x 14.92-16.28 mm

12.22 x 8.46 x 0.59-0.64 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 668 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~82% Side bezels 4.5 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Material Top: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 216 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness Latitude 9440 500 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 52.6 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 60 / 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 220 / 287 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Latitude 9440 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ACL711-VD - Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.2 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.