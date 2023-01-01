Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1365U Apple M2 RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9440 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs) Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Dell Latitude 9440 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 310.5 x 215 x 14.92-16.28 mm

12.22 x 8.46 x 0.59-0.64 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 668 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.5 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 49 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 216 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1658:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 9440 500 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 60 / 65 W 67 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 220 / 287 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Latitude 9440 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ACL711-VD - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.2 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.