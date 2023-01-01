Dell Latitude 9440 vs Latitude 9430 59 out of 100 VS 56 out of 100 Dell Latitude 9440 Dell Latitude 9430

Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery 60 Wh - 40 Wh 60 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1365U - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9440 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 60 against 40 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 60 against 40 watt-hours Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 33% sharper screen – 216 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9430 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) Dimensions 310.5 x 215 x 14.92-16.28 mm

12.22 x 8.46 x 0.59-0.64 inches 310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm

12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches Area 668 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~85% Side bezels 4.5 mm 4.5 mm Colors Gray Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 43 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 216 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Latitude 9440 500 nits Latitude 9430 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 40 Wh 60 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 60 / 65 W 65 / 90 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 220 / 287 grams 221 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Latitude 9440 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 9430 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ACL711-VD Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 94.3 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.2 cm 11.6 x 7.2 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.