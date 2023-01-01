Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 9440 or Latitude 9430 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 9440 vs Latitude 9430

59 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9440
VS
56 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9430
Dell Latitude 9440
Dell Latitude 9430
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 60 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 9440 and Latitude 9430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9440
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 60 against 40 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 33% sharper screen – 216 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9430
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 9440
vs
Latitude 9430

Case

Weight 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 310.5 x 215 x 14.92-16.28 mm
12.22 x 8.46 x 0.59-0.64 inches		 310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm
12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches
Area 668 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~85%
Side bezels 4.5 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 43 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 216 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Latitude 9440
500 nits
Latitude 9430
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 60 / 65 W 65 / 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 220 / 287 grams 221 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1,6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Latitude 9440
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 9430
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ACL711-VD Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 94.3 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.2 cm 11.6 x 7.2 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Latitude 9330 vs Latitude 9430
2. Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) vs Latitude 9430
3. Dell Latitude 7430 vs Latitude 9430
4. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Latitude 9440
5. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Latitude 9440
6. Dell Latitude 7440 vs Latitude 9440
7. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Dell Latitude 9440
8. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 vs Dell Latitude 9440
9. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs Dell Latitude 9440
10. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Dell Latitude 9440
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 9430 and Latitude 9440 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский