You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Battery - 49 Wh 88 Wh 49.9 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

54% sharper screen – 227 versus 147 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (100.1 vs 113.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 340.3 x 215.8 x 18 mm

13.4 x 8.5 x 0.71 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 734 cm2 (113.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 - Noise level 39.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 15 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 147 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1835:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 98.7% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 70.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9% - Response time 33 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) 400 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 49 Wh 88 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage 7.6 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 357 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) 1.41 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +84% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC714-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 78.4 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.