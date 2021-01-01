Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) or ROG Strix G15 G513 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

55 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
VS
65 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
From $1989
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 49 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (113.8 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 56 against 49 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Width 340.3 mm (13.4 inches) 354 mm (13.94 inches)
Height 215.8 mm (8.5 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 734 cm2 (113.9 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~73.2%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 147 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 150 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513 +127%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC714-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

