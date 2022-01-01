You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery - 49 Wh 88 Wh - 53 Wh 60 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 53 against 49 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (97.6 vs 113.8 square inches)

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) Dimensions 340.3 x 215.8 x 18 mm

13.4 x 8.5 x 0.71 inches 305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm

12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches Area 734 cm2 (113.9 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~77.4% Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 39.5 dB 41.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 15 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 147 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1835:1 800:1 sRGB color space 98.7% 100% Adobe RGB profile 70.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9% - Response time 33 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) +33% 400 nits Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 49 Wh 88 Wh 53 Wh 60 Wh Voltage 7.6 V 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 357 gramm 287 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC714-CG Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78.4 dB 80.2 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

