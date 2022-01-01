You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Battery - 49 Wh 88 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 49 against 41 watt-hours

Backlit keyboard

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (105.2 vs 113.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 340.3 x 215.8 x 18 mm

13.4 x 8.5 x 0.71 inches 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-18.3 mm

12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.72 inches Area 734 cm2 (113.9 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~79.5% Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 39.5 dB 29 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 147 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1835:1 1217:1 sRGB color space 98.7% 53.9% Adobe RGB profile 70.4% 37% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9% 36% Response time 33 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) +33% 400 nits Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 49 Wh 88 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 7.6 V 19.5 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 357 gramm 318 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC714-CG Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78.4 dB 73.7 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

