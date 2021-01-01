Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) or Latitude 7520 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) vs Latitude 7520

56 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7520
Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
From $1989
Dell Latitude 7520
From $1739
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 49 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) and Latitude 7520 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 49 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (113.8 vs 127.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7520
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
vs
Latitude 7520

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
Width 340.3 mm (13.4 inches) 357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
Height 215.8 mm (8.5 inches) 229.7 mm (9.04 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 17.5 mm (0.69 inches)
Area 734 cm2 (113.9 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~81.7%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 147 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 700:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile - 100%
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) +60%
400 nits
Latitude 7520
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 7520
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC714-CG Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

