Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) vs Latitude 7530

Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
VS
Dell Latitude 7530
Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
Dell Latitude 7530
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) and Latitude 7530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 49 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (113.8 vs 127.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
vs
Latitude 7530

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 340.3 x 215.8 x 18 mm
13.4 x 8.5 x 0.71 inches		 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm
14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches
Area 734 cm2 (113.9 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~81.7%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 39.5 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 147 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1835:1 -
sRGB color space 98.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 70.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9% -
Response time 33 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 357 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 7530
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC714-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 78.4 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
