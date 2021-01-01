Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) or Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) vs 9420 (2-in-1)

Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 49 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) and 9420 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 49 against 40 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (103.5 vs 113.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
vs
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 340.3 mm (13.4 inches) 310.5 mm (12.22 inches)
Height 215.8 mm (8.5 inches) 215.1 mm (8.47 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 8.4-13.9 mm (0.33-0.55 inches)
Area 734 cm2 (113.9 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~85.1%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41 dB 41 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 147 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 7.7 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 346 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC714-CG Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones 4 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 7.2 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

