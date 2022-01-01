You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 Battery - 49 Wh 88 Wh - 40 Wh 60 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 49 against 40 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9430 Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (103.5 vs 113.8 square inches)

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) Dimensions 340.3 x 215.8 x 18 mm

13.4 x 8.5 x 0.71 inches 310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm

12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches Area 734 cm2 (113.9 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~85% Side bezels 4.1 mm 4.5 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 39.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 Size 15 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 147 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1835:1 - sRGB color space 98.7% - Adobe RGB profile 70.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9% - Response time 33 ms - Max. brightness Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) 400 nits Latitude 9430 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 49 Wh 88 Wh 40 Wh 60 Wh Voltage 7.6 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 357 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 9430 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC714-CG - Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 78.4 dB - Microphones 4 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

