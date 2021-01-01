Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 15 3560 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

Dell Precision 15 3560 vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Dell Precision 15 3560
VS
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Dell Precision 15 3560
From $1700
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 67 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 15 3560 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 15 3560
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 67 against 42 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (95.8 vs 128.8 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 15 3560
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 232 mm (9.13 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 10.8-14.4 mm (0.43-0.57 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 700:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 / 130 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

