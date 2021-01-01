Dell Precision 15 3560 vs Inspiron 15 3505
Dell Precision 15 3560
From $1700
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
From $379
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 15 3560
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (128.8 vs 140.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Height
|232 mm (9.13 inches)
|363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
|Thickness
|10.8-14.4 mm (0.43-0.57 inches)
|18-19.8 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
|Area
|831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.8%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|-48.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|700:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 90 / 130 W
|45 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|10.4 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 15 3560 +75%
1310
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 15 3560 +178%
4346
1561
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Precision 15 3560 +65%
510
309
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Precision 15 3560 +166%
2000
751
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|8 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1