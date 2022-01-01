You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 42 Wh 63 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 15 3560 Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5521 Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 64 against 42 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Case Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 232 x 10.8-14.4 mm

14.09 x 9.13 x 0.43-0.57 inches 357.8 x 233 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89 inches Area 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~80.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.2 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TFT LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 700:1 500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 25 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Precision 15 3560 400 nits Latitude 5521 n/a

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 63 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 90 / 130 W 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 4 6 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 15 3560 1323 Latitude 5521 +7% 1409 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 15 3560 4337 Latitude 5521 +45% 6298 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 15 3560 1352 Latitude 5521 +28% 1726 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 15 3560 4973 Latitude 5521 +85% 9205

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Precision 15 3560 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5521 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.