Precision 17 5760 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3024 x 1964 Battery - 56 Wh 97 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 17 5760 Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Can run popular games at about 331-451% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

91% sharper screen – 254 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (107.1 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.13 kg (4.7 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 8.6-13.1 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.34-0.52 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~84.6% Side bezels 4.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3024 x 1964 Size 17 inches 14.2 inches Type TN LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 133 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1650:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.3% Response time 35 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Precision 17 5760 500 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +100% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 97 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 256 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Precision 17 5760 0.742 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +601% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.