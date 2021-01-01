Precision 17 5760 or Latitude 5521 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 56 Wh 97 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 17 5760 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

33% sharper screen – 133 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5521 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.3 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.13 kg (4.7 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 8.6-13.1 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.34-0.52 inches 357.8 x 233 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~80.5% Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.2 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Precision 17 5760 500 nits Latitude 5521 n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 97 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 256 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Precision 17 5760 0.742 TFLOPS Latitude 5521 +280% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.