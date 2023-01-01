Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 3480 or Inspiron 14 5430 – what's better?

Dell Precision 3480 vs Inspiron 14 5430

52 out of 100
Dell Precision 3480
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5430
Dell Precision 3480
Dell Inspiron 14 5430
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 3480 and Inspiron 14 5430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3480
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5430
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 3480
vs
Inspiron 14 5430

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
Dimensions 321.35 x 212 x 19.06-21.04 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75-0.83 inches		 314 x 226.6 x 15.74-17.67 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.62-0.7 inches
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 600:1
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 3480 +60%
400 nits
Inspiron 14 5430
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 / 130 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Precision 3480
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5430 +92%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
