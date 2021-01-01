Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 3561 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Can run popular games at about 328-447% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 100 against 64 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 126% sharper screen – 226 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 3561
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 233.3 mm (9.19 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 22.6-24 mm (0.89-0.94 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~84.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 1331:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time 25 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 3561
220 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +127%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 900 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 0.46 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 256 1280
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Precision 3561
0.46 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +596%
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

