Precision 3561 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Battery - 64 Wh 97 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Can run popular games at about 694-946% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 100 against 64 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits

154% sharper screen – 254 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Better webcam recording quality

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type TN LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 100 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 500:1 - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Precision 3561 220 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +355% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 0.382 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units 128 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Precision 3561 0.382 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +1261% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz - Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

