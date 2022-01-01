Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 3561 or Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) – what's better?

Dell Precision 3561 vs ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

45 out of 100
Dell Precision 3561
VS
72 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Dell Precision 3561
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1620
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 3561 and ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 1500-2045% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 76 against 64 watt-hours
  • Provides 173% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 220 nits
  • 112% sharper screen – 212 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 3561
vs
Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches		 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm
13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~78.7%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 212 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 25 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1450 MHz -
FLOPS 0.382 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 48
GPU performance
Precision 3561
0.382 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +2727%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 12.8 x 7.3 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Promotion
