You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1620 Battery - 64 Wh 97 Wh 76 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561 Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Can run popular games at about 1500-2045% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 76 against 64 watt-hours

Provides 173% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 220 nits

112% sharper screen – 212 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm

13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~78.7% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 100 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 500:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 25 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Precision 3561 220 nits Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +173% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz - GPU boost clock 1450 MHz - FLOPS 0.382 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 48 GPU performance Precision 3561 0.382 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +2727% 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 12.8 x 7.3 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

