Dell Precision 3561 vs ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 1500-2045% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 76 against 64 watt-hours
- Provides 173% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 220 nits
- 112% sharper screen – 212 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches
|355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm
13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|852 cm2 (132.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~78.7%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|5 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|212 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|2880 x 1620 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|500:1
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|25 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1507
1753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6369
11115
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1466
1776
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9497
14334
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|0.382 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|48
GPU performance
0.382 TFLOPS
10.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|12.8 x 7.3 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
